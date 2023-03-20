Years later, efforts continue to expand light rail in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Hampton Roads Transit continues to eye expansion of the light rail system in the city and this week members of the community can weigh-in on the project.

The latest proposal would extend the Tide from the Newtown Road station to Military Circle with a stop in between at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

On Monday, there is an open house event at the Springhill Suites off of Newtown Road from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, there will be a pop-up event at the Military Circle Transfer Center off of Ring Road, outside of the former Macy's, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another open house will be held Wednesday at Elegant Affairs on Military Highway from 5 to 7 p.m.

Another pop-up event will be held Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Newport Road Park & Ride on Kempsville Road.

During the events, HRT will get feedback from the community on the project.

The project is currently undergoing an environmental analysis, which should be completed later this year. Then, HRT will present the findings and get input from the Norfolk City Council.

If approved, the current timeline has construction from the project beginning in 2029 with service starting in 2031.

"We want to increase mobility within the city of Norfolk and Hampton Roads as a whole," said Alexis Majied, the chief communications officer for HRT.

From there, the next steps for expansion could bring it to Naval Station Norfolk. "The system was designed to be extended either on the west or west end of the alignment. It has always been a goal and priority for Hampton Roads the city of Norfolk, for that matter, to serve Naval Station Norfolk, so we will continue to look at those options as well," said Majied.