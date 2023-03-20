'Veterans for Peace' organization restores historic sailboat & travels to U.S. cities, including Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One organization is using a small sailboat to spread its big message: To eradicate nuclear weapons from the United States.

The Golden Rule sailboat is a project of the Veterans For Peace organization.

The sailboat has a history of advocating for a nuclear weapons ban. In 1958, Quaker peace activists boarded the sailboat and embarked on a mission to stop nuclear weapons testing in the Marshall Islands, according to Veterans For Peace. The Golden Rule's stance against nuclear weapons inspired many peace makers at the time, and is continuing to inspire activists today.

According to Helen Jaccard, the organization's project manager, the original crew was arrested and jailed in Honolulu, which led to a global outcry about the danger of radiation and increased public demand to cease testing.

"The fury of the people who wanted to get this testing to stop then increased incredibly, and ultimately led to the Limited Test Ban Treaty of 1963 and the founding of Greenpeace," said Jaccard.

Today, Veterans for Peace have restored the sailboat and are off on a 15-month voyage to speak about the dangers of nuclear power with others. The group plans on covering 11,000 miles and making 100 stops during their expedition. One of those stops was in Portsmouth.

At the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, representatives shared how we can ultimately stop the possibility of nuclear war and help ensure a sustainable environmental future by achieving nuclear disarmament.

On Friday, The Golden Rule will be setting sail and heading up to Washington D.C.

To read more about The Golden Rule and Veterans For Peace, click here.