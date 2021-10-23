Hampton Roads travelers are paying more to fly and drive as gas prices hit highest levels in 7 years

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – For drivers hitting the road, the rising gas prices are hard to ignore.

“It’s too high right now,” said Alvonte Lawton of Norfolk. “They need to bring the prices down. I just spent almost $4 for one gallon, so I ain’t messing with that.”

Prices jumped Friday by an extra .04 cents. Some gas stations hit almost $3.30.

Robert Reardon of Norfolk is feeling the pinch.

“This is awful - really, it is,” said Reardon. “$46. Oh my gosh. I never spent more than $25 on a full tank until this past three months.”

Drivers are now paying the most at the pump in seven years.

Holly Dalby, the public affairs director for AAA Tidewater Virginia, said the rising cost of crude oil worldwide is driving the increase in gas prices.

“The price of crude is over $82 a barrel today, and it hasn't hit $80 since 2014,” Dalby said. “The price of crude oil actually makes up 50% to 60% of the cost at the pump.”

People aren’t just paying more at the pump. Airfare is also climbing as travel soars.

“I’ve noticed it has been going up; it changes next day, even,” said Heidi Joy Delacruz of Norfolk. “I’ve got a trip planned to New Orleans and then the next day, I saw it jumped $100 the next day, so really trying to plan ahead now.”

