Hampton Roads Ukrainians reflect on Ukraine's Independence Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday is a special day for Ukrainians—Ukraine’s Independence day.

It celebrates the country gaining its freedom from the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago. But it's not all smiles for Ukrainians, after Russia’s invasion.

One local Ukrainian told News 3 that the country is still fighting for its freedom, more than a year after Russia invaded the country.

Ukrainian Native reflects on year of war as civilian death toll nears 7,000

"Civilians can’t sleep," Anna Makhorkina, the president of the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association, said. "Today my parents were happy that there was only 1 siren. But previous days, there’s like 10 sirens a day and a couple of hours long."

Anna said her parents are still in the western region of Ukraine and are staying positive. She said when the sirens go off there is a threat of a missile strike.

Anna normally visits Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day, but she has not gone in the last two years since the invasion.

The Russian – Ukrainian war came up in Tuesday’s Republican presidential debate, in a heated exchange between candidates.

"I wanna let Ukraine fight and drive the Russians back out into Russia," Former Vice President and presidential candidate Mike Pence said.

"Newsflash, the USSR doesn’t exist anymore," Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate said.

Ukraine’s Independence Day commemorates the country’s 1991 break from the Soviet Union.

Another local Ukrainian, Maryna Jarret, said she thinks about her family and friends in Ukraine everyday.

"They do not plan on leaving. They want to stay there until the end of the war and celebrate the victory of Ukraine," Jarret said. "The year and a half has been an emotional roller coaster for us."

Local Ukrainians said they look forward to a day when Ukraine prevails against Russia.