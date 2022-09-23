Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Hermine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds.

WTKR Meteorologist Kristy Steward reports that Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the middle of the Caribbean Sea. It will soon become Hermine. She says it is forecast to become a tropical storm Friday night, eventually strengthening into a category 2 hurricane as it tracks through Cuba and into Florida. Then, it will likely ride along the East Coast impacting us locally in the second half of next week.

Virginia Beach’s 48th annual Neptune Festival is Sept 30 – October 2 and organizers are keeping a close eye on the potential for severe weather.

Melanie Gazzolo, director of marketing for the Neptune Fest tells News 3 that sand sculptors from across the globe will start arriving in Virginia Beach this weekend and starting as soon as Monday.

In addition to the International Sandsculpting Championship, there will be an arts and crafts show as well as the Neptune’s 8k race, a parade, live music and more.

A representative for the Communications Department of the City of Virginia Beach recommends all residents sign up for a VB Alert. It’s the city’s way to notify you of public safety incidents.

Hampton Roads residents should also be aware of their evacuation zone.

More safety tips can be found here in the Hurricane Prep 101 link.

It’s also important to prepare an emergency kit before a storm warning. Suggestions for items to put in that kit include the following:

Basic disaster supplies kit

· Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

· Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

· Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio with tone alert

· Flashlight

· First aid kit

· Extra batteries

· Whistle (to signal for help)

· Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

· Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

· Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

· Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

· Manual can opener (for food)

· Local maps

· Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

