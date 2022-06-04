Hampton seniors decorate cars for high school graduation car parade

HAMPTON, Va. - The Class of 2022 will soon be graduating! For high school seniors in Hampton, that means students getting ready for their car decorating parade before graduation.

Since the pandemic started, students began having car decorating parades as a way to bond and connect.

Lanasjanique Sims is excited to graduate from Phoebus High School and is decorating her car for the parade.

"It's bittersweet about graduating, and I’m starting a new chapter and I’m about to meet new people. The journey has been a nice journey, but now it’s time for me to branch off," Sims, who goes by Nique, said.

Lanasjanique Sims

She received a full academic scholarship to St. Augustine University in North Carolina.

"I got accepted into 19 colleges. I hope to major in exercise science to become a physical therapist," Sims said.

Nique’s parents gave her a nice surprise for her huge accomplishment.

"I had another car, and they surprised me with this as my graduation gift for my full ride."

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted half of Nique’s high school years by having students learn virtually.

"We did virtual my whole 11th grade year. We left as a sophomore, and it went virtual the end of sophomore year and then came back," Sims said.

The car decorating parade is one way students are coming together post-pandemic. Kecoughtan and Phoebus High Schools will have their car decorating parades Saturday, June 4, and everyone is invited to cheer on the graduates on their big accomplishment.