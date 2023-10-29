Hampton Sheriff's Office hosts prescription drug take back event

HAMPTON, Va. — During the months of April and October, the Hampton Sheriff's Office partners with the DEA to host a prescription drug take back event.

The idea is to collect as many unused and expired prescription drugs as they can.

According to the sheriff's office, drugs containing opioids can be very dangerous to vulnerable community members, like children.

Lt. Bionca Moore told News 3 these prescription drug take backs can make a difference.

"It's beneficial to Hampton because all the inmates or new detainees that we see come into our facility with drug use," said Moore. "We've also seen younger kids getting their hands on drugs so we would like to help residents get rid of those drugs and make sure they are getting disposed of as safely as possible."

If you still wanted to surrender your used or expired drugs, the sheriff's office asks that you give them a call to schedule a day to drop them off.