Hampton University students get ready for Vice President Kamala Harris visit

HAMPTON, Va. — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Hampton Roads Thursday.

She’ll be on her “Fight for our Freedoms” Tour and she’s kicking it off at Hampton University.

News 3 spoke to some journalism students at the Scripps Howard School of Journalism about how they will be helping media with their coverage and helping to escort the Vice President during her visit.

Some of them will even get to interview her one on one.

The energy was palpable with students, faculty and staff getting ready for the vice president’s visit.

They told New's 3 Pari Cruz about the importance of her visit as the nation’s first woman leader of color in her position, and as an HBCU alum herself, she inspires them.

And even though some journalists wait years for an interview like this, they say this is inspiring them to continue forward in their journalism journeys because they say no one can cover an HBCU student like an HBCU student.

“We have a lot of things that we would like to say, and a lot of perspectives we would like to give to what’s being done for us, and what we’re looking forward to in the future when it comes to improvements,” said Morgan Norris, a Hampton University Journalism Student. “So that’s what’s different about our coverage here at WHOV, it’s coming right from the mouths of HBCU students. We are the voice, we are the community and we are the voice of the young black community that we are outreaching to as our audience.”

“Some of the sensitive topics are the LGBTQIA+ community along with abortion rights, and gun laws, stuff like that” said another journalism student Joshua Hoover, who will also get to speak with the vice president one on one. "But as a community, as a student at Hampton University in the journalism department, we have the ability and the energy and the enthusiasm to be able to really dig deep and talk about these topics in depth and not just stay surface level."

Student leaders on campus told us they’re not just excited for her to be on campus, but they’re looking forward to how this will encourage more students to be more involved in issues important to them.

“The nerves are kicking in. But we're excited because I mean, like I said, like this opportunity is second to none,” said Lillian Carr, the Hampton University Student Government Association President.

The graduating senior will be introducing Vice President Kamala Harris at Thursday’s event in their home by the sea.

“For her to be visiting Hampton, not only an HBCU, but the rival of the school that she attended is major,” said Carr. “I mean, I think it really just goes to show how important we are and how she sees or views us in this conversation.”

The Vice President’s visit is part of her "Fight for our Freedoms Tour:" a month long national swing to mobilize thousands to fight for their fundamental freedoms and rights including reproductive freedom, gun safety, voting rights and other key issues that affect young people.

“I always say that voting is not only a right, but it's our duty,” said Lillian. "Many people died for my right to vote and die to ensure that I would have the opportunity to use my voice when I vote.”

“I do believe that I do have responsibility, and that everyone has responsibility,” said Jalen. “So, I hope that her coming will actually you know, start to engage that in boosting engagement, as pertains to voting, and not just in the main elections also, but in our local elections.”

Jalen Vernon thinks these conversations are necessary and it’s important to include people of all ages and backgrounds.

VP Harris visited two years ago, and as a woman of color and an HBCU alum, the significance of her visit isn’t lost on the students.

“Our voices that have been suppressed for so long, that historically, Black people weren't able to vote. And, women weren't able to vote,” he said. “Now we have such an opportunity for our voices to be heard. And so, I think we need to run full steam ahead, making sure that our voices are heard.”

“We are our ancestors, wildest dreams. So, it's important that we continue to dream on, and we do the things in which they wish that they could have done,” said Carr.

News 3 reached out to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office, and to Virginia’s Republican Party to hear their thoughts on the Vice President’s visit, but we have not heard back from them yet.