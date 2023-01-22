Hampton University's 'Brand YO(U)' Conference is teaching HBCU females to jumpstart their personal brands

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton University Chapter of Black is Gold and The 65th Miss Hampton University hosted a 2023 "Brand YO(U)" Conference for HBCU women.

The conference welcomed HBCU women from Hampton Roads to attend interactive workshops and panel discussions.

The goal of the conference is to teach HBCU women how to effectively brand themselves outside of their collegiate campuses.

Workshops invited female entrepreneurs, former HBCU queens, and other students who specialize in branding and networking.

Graduating Senior Sherdell Baker tells News 3, she was especially excited about the conference as it was a chance for her to dive deeper into who she is as a woman.

"Today I wanted to really dive into who I am as a woman, and Black is Gold here at Hampton University, has really done a great of trying to implement different types of workshops and sessions that are really going to help our campus, and community grow. And so for me, I really wanted to be able to engage in that and take notes on things that will be able to help me in the long run as I slowly but surely transition out of Hampton, said Baker.”

Once sessions were completed, the Black is Gold University organization also recognize both student and community leaders with the 2023 Women in Leadership Award.

To honor their ongoing impact on the university and women of color across Hampton Roads.

Sarah Buckner, Graduating Senior and Host of the conference said being a 2023 award recipient was nothing short of amazing.

"Oh my goodness, I am so honored that Black is Gold the chapter here is really celebrating Women in Leadership, I came to campus just last year, so to be able to see them award me with a prestigious award and celebrate me is a really amazing opportunity. It makes me feel like all my hard work is paying off, said Buckner.

To learn more about the Black is Gold University Chapter visit blackisgolduniversity.com

