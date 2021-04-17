Hampton University's new mobile COVID-19 clinic to provide free testing at Portsmouth church

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University's new, state-of-the-art mobile health unit (HUMHU) will make its way across the water to make sure residents who are most vulnerable for contracting COVID-19 are tested.

On Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m., the mobile clinic will be at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Portsmouth to provide free COVID-19 RT-PCR tests for Portsmouth residents.

The church will also provide up to 2,000 free first and second Pfizer vaccinations to event attendees.

HUMHU and St. Mark will be joined by the Hampton University Cancer Research Center (HUCRC), the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute (HUPTI) and Hampton University staff members.

African Americans face overwhelming disparities related to COVID-19. Cancer is also among the main underlying causes of death for COVID-19. African Americans are more likely to develop and die from cancer than any other racial or ethnic population, and the latest data shows African Americans have died from COVID-19 at almost three times the rate of their white counterparts.

Now, Hampton University's Mobile Health Unit will fight the virus by testing for and vaccinating against the virus in underserved and rural communities.

Related: Local pharmacy fights disparities, vaccinates underserved community for COVID-19

“Hampton University has the financing, capacity, and knowledge through our subject matter experts in our Schools of Nursing, Pharmacy, Science, Physical Therapy and the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute to help fight this terrible virus,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, President of Hampton University. “Hampton University is uniquely qualified and prepared to deliver this much-needed life-saving service to our underserved communities.”

If you'd like to be tested, you'll need to bring a valid ID, as well as provide your phone number, home address and email address. Test results will be shared electronically within 72 hours.

This event will be in compliance with all CDC guidelines; face coverings and social distancing will be practiced.

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.