Hampton woman heartbroken after truck stolen with 12-year-old dog inside

HAMPTON, Va. - Darline Royal and her boyfriend parked their truck and went into a 7-Eleven on Pembroke Avenue to grab a few sandwiches.

"This is where we parked the truck," she said. "We were standing at the register and we see the truck move forward and my boyfriend yelled that's my truck!"

Within seconds, their truck with their 12-year-old chihuahua 'Honey' disappeared, peeling across the intersection.

"One of those things it was the perfect storm of events, a huge mistake on my part because the car is gone and the dog is gone," said Royal.

The couple left the keys in the car to keep Honey cool. Royal says the dog is blind but she's Darline's heart and soul.

"Just thinking of her being in that kennel during these hot days with no food or water or going to bathroom, she is so spoiled," said Royal.

Hampton Police are currently investigating and looking for a white GMC Sierra 2011 Truck. Surveillance video from the gas station captured the truck theft, a truck that contained not only Darline's dog but all her possessions including cash, as she is currently displaced.

"We had volunteers come out yesterday to search and we passed out flyers, we went up and dog the streets looking for her or the truck," she said.

Darline who is distraught is not so much worried about the truck, but about Honey, her emotional support dog.

"She is just so good and so strong and she has been through everything with me," said Royal.

She's hoping whoever stole the truck will just take Honey to a shelter -- no questions asked.

"I feel helpless, I can't get in my car and go find her, and she is my baby I feel like one of my kid's has been kidnapped," she said.

Darline and her children have searched area animal shelters on the Peninsula but no luck finding Honey. If you have any information on the dog or the truck you are urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

