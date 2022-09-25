Harvest Fair, Halloween Festival return to Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local farm kicked off a decades-old tradition over the weekend that's only expected to get more popular as fall rolls on.

The Harvest Fair started Saturday at Hunt Club Farm on London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach.

It features thousands of pumpkins families can bring home and a number of attractions, including a carnival and petting zoo.

The farm tells News 3 this is once again expected to be the busiest part of the year with attendance numbering in the several thousands each weekend through October.

“It certainly is appreciated within the community," said Event Coordinator Stephen Pinner of the increased business. "What we do, it takes a lot and we have a full-time staff and we hire a lot of seasonal staff, which is still an issue locally for us.”

Pinner says the Harvest Fair and "Haunted Hunt Club" Halloween festival in the evenings are both a chance to help new hires gain experience.

Haunted Hunt Club features four "haunts" this year.

