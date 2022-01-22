Has your street been plowed? Find out with VDOT plow tracking map

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With snow and ice covering the roads, VDOT is offering a free service to show if your road has been plowed, and if not when it will be.

In addition to the VDOT cameras around the region, the organization has added a new feature to their coverage maps. They now give the option to see the schedules and routes of the snow plowing trucks in real time as they travel through cities.

The live map can be found here.

VDOT recommends that travel be kept to a minimum due to the winter weather and road conditions, but they offered tips just in case travel was necessary:



Monitor the local forecasts and changing road conditions

Give crews time and space to treat roads, with extra caution in work zones.

Clear any snow or ice from your vehicle before driving.

Ensure headlights are on in snow or rainy conditions.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snow plows

Take extra caution in construction zones. Snow against the barrier service may result in narrower lanes.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings

