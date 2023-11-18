Having a huge Thanksgiving dinner? One grocery chain may help save you some money

NORFOLK, Va. — Nathan Vaden and his wife Jean have been coming to this Lidl in Norfolk since it opened 6 years ago. They’re doing their regular grocery shopping as well as picking up their Thanksgiving day goodies.

“Were gonna have the family come over for Thanksgiving and there’s almost ten people there,” said Vaden.

They say they shop here because at other stores their dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to.

“The packaging has gone down but the price has gone up. “Paying more for less that is not normal no matter where you go. But here you don’t have that problem.”

Lidl manager Lacey Baldwin says they’re now offering some online deals that drive their prices even lower.

She says a Thanksgiving day meal for 10 people will cost less than 30 bucks.

“We have a Shady Brooks Farms turkey you get for 49-cents a pound with our Lidl app which is a huge deal right now because normally the average is $1.79 a pound. We have stuffing canned vegetables potatoes, sweet potatoes, Hawaiian rolls,” said Baldwin.

The 30-dollar meal also includes gravy and a pumpkin pie and whipped cream. And the Vaden’s think that is a sweet deal.

“If you can come in here and do it all in one swoop, great," said Vaden.