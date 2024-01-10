Beverly Kidd grew up in Virginia Beach, graduating from Cox High School and Old Dominion University. This is her second time around here at the station. Kidd started her reporting career here in the 90’s and in 2001 took an anchor position in Phoenix at Channel 3 there. She worked in the Valley of the Sun for more than 10 years and loved the people and climate of AZ. But there’s no place like home so she made her way back east in 2014.

Kidd loves covering stories that help and inspire people.

Her favorite stories are the People Taking Action segments where she gets to surprise someone with an award and money! These are folks who are going out of their way to help others.

Kidd is also a health nut and loves learning about health, wellness and nutrition.

When she’s not working, you can find Kidd hiking at North Landing State Park, Paddleboarding on the Chesapeake Bay or Lynnhaven River or riding her bike on the Boardwalk. She’s also a music lover, having played bass guitar in a rock band at one (brief) time.

Kidd has two sons who are also musicians and all-around awesome kids.

If you have a good news story for her, she would love to hear from you! Email Kidd at beverly.kidd@wtkr.com.