Hazmat crews called after man found dead in Hampton home; neighbors evacuated

HAMPTON, Va. — A potential Hazmat situation is under investigation after authorities found a man dead in a Hampton home Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:05, Hampton police said officers were called to the 600 block of Grimes Road.

Authorities found a man dead inside of a home. Investigators also found items that would be used to manufacture methamphetamines, police said.

Police said several homes in the area have been evacuated.

Grimes Road is closed between E. Pembroke Avenue and Kensington Drive as the investigation continues.

Other agencies are assisting with the investigation, including the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia State Police Hazmat team.

WTRK News 3 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.