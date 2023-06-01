Watch Now
Woman arrested, man found dead in Hampton home with drug paraphernalia: Police 

Sharavious Jackson/WTKR
Authorities in Hampton are on Grimes Road investigating after a man's body was found inside a home where police said they also discovered items that would be used to manufacture methamphetamines. May 31, 2023.<br/>
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 10:14:06-04

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division has made an arrest after investigating a residence where officers found a dead man and drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, May 31, police were sent to the residence, located in the 600 block of Grimes Road, after a medical call was received. At the residence, police say they found a dead adult male and items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamines.

The department says police then evacuated several homes in the vicinity and closed Grimes Road between E. Pembroke Avenue and Kensington Drive while they investigated.

As hazmat crews worked, people expressed their shock regarding the situation to News 3.

"I ride by here every day, didn't suspect anything. It's not good. Neighborhoods are not good like this... especially for kids and whoever else in the neighborhood. It's not good," said David Honeycutt, a neighbor.

Police have since provided an update, stating that Ann Marie McQuade, a 31-year-old Hampton woman, is in custody. She has been charged with one count of manufacturing methamphetamine and one count of conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine, police say.

In the update, the department also shared that the medical call they received on Wednesday for the man who died was not related to illegal drugs.

