‘He will fall:’ Gun violence activist, father of man killed in Norfolk attends hearing for accused killer

NORFOLK, Va. — The man accused of shooting and killing Ali Muhammad, the son of gun violence prevention activist Bilal Muhammad, faced a judge on Monday.

"Jalen must pay, he must do lifetime in prison. He can get whatever lawyer he wants to get, he can get whatever he wants to get," Muhammad said. "But he will fall. All the way."

Bilal Muhammad got choked up inside the courtroom as 28-year-old Jalen Garces appeared before a judge.

Garces faces second degree murder and use of a firearm in the shooting death of Ali in June.

News 3's Penny Kmitt asked Bilal how it felt to see the man accused of killing his son.

"It felt very good because now I can see his face," he said.

Garces' attorney said they were not yet ready to set a bond hearing.

Bilal is hoping to see Garces remain behind bars and receive the maximum punishment, and says Garces took the life of a loving man who now leaves behind three beautiful girls.

"He had established a career job establishment at Sentara, he had already put things in place for the future of his daughters, so he had big dreams, big aspirations," Bilal said.

Jalen Garces is due back in court on October 19.

