HeadWaters Resort & Casino sponsors 15th Turkey Trailer, distributes more than 2,000 meals

NORFOLK, Va. — The HeadWaters Resort & Casino and the Pamunkey Tribe sponsored the 15th annual Turkey Trailer on Saturday.

In partnership with Solid Rock Worldwide Outreach Ministry, Bountiful blessings, Sentara Healthcare and Impact Virginia the event delivered turkeys and other food items to people across Hampton Roads from the Military Circle Mall in the Sentara Health Norfolk Campus parking lot, according to HeadWaters. They served about 2,100 baskets to those needing a Thanksgiving meal.

Positively Hampton Roads 27th Mayflower Marathon wraps Sunday, donations still needed Anthony Sabella

HeadWaters has been a partner in the Turkey Trailer for four years, according to the Resort & Casino. Before Saturday, the event had distributed more than 8,000 meals to Hampton Roads families.

With Saturday's meals included, the Tribe and HeadWaters Resort & Casino has distributed more than 10,000 Thanksgiving meals, according to a recent release about the event.

News Proposed Norfolk resort & casino one step closer to becoming reality Jay Greene

A casino in Norfolk: What's next for the project

The Tribe says that fighting food insecurity is a foundation of the HeaWaters Resort & Casino's support in the Norfolk community, according to the media release. Through a canned food drive in Harbor Park this year, partnership with 10 local food pantries and past work, the Tribe has provided nearly 600,000 meals for Norfolk residents since 2020.