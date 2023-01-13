Health Department closes portion of Lynnhaven River to shellfish harvesting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced today that a portion of the Lynnhaven River is closed to shellfish harvesting due to a sewage release.

The Health Department says that because these waters can be contaminated with pollutants such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses, shellfish taken from the area affected by the emergency closure are currently unacceptable for consumption.

VDH Map of the closure at the Lynnhaven River

The temporary emergency closure is set to be effective from January 14 through February 3. However, the Shellfish Safety Division will be conducting sampling and will reopen earlier if it is safe to do so.

Ingesting shellfish taken from the closed areas at this time could cause gastrointestinal illnesses including norovirus, hepatitis A and shigellosis.

The Virginia Department of Health urges the public to minimize exposure to the water by rinsing or washing items that come into contact with the water, including fishing gear, life vests, ropes and paddles.

They recommend drinking plenty of fresh water if you accidentally ingest the water.

Stay with News 3 for updates.