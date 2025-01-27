2 Virginia children die from the flu, prompting warning from health officials

RICHMOND, Va. — Two children in Virginia have died from the flu, marking the state's first influenza-related fatalities among children this season, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

One child was between the ages of 5 and 12, while the other was between 13 and 17, according to VDH. The cases were reported in the eastern and central regions of the state.

“With a heavy heart, the Virginia Department of Health mourns the loss of two young lives. Our sympathies go out to the families during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton. “These losses are a sad reminder that while flu is common, it can lead to serious illness and even death.”

As of Jan. 18, respiratory illness levels in Virginia are moderate, with 17.4 percent (13,986 visits) of all emergency department visits attributed to respiratory illnesses. Seasonal flu activity is elevated, and children account for the highest number of emergency department visits for the flu.

Flu vaccination rates in Virginia are low, with only 30 percent of residents reporting having received a flu vaccine this season. Vaccines can protect against the most serious effects of flu viruses. A recent study estimated that during the 2023-24 season, the flu vaccine prevented:



8 million flu-related illnesses

8 million flu-related medical visits

120,000 flu-related hospitalizations

7,900 flu-related deaths

With flu activity elevated, officials say now is a good time to get vaccinated if you haven't already.

The Virginia Department of Health recommends the following tips to prevent the flu:

