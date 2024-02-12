A letter from GM Adam Chase: Our Super Bowl ad for Kurt Williams and prostate cancer awareness

NORFOLK, Va. — I am privileged to lead a local news organization that reaches thousands of homes and impacts countless lives every day.

With such a powerful platform, it becomes our responsibility to not only inform but also to utilize our reach for causes that can make a significant difference in our community.

This year, for the Super Bowl — one of the largest broadcasting events on our network — we chose to spotlight a cause that is both critical for the public and close to our hearts: men's health and prostate cancer awareness.

News 3's Prostate Cancer Awareness and Prevention Campaign

This decision was inspired by the courage of our evening anchor, Kurt Williams. Watching Kurt embark on a mission to spread awareness about prostate cancer has been nothing short of inspiring. His dedication to the cause is a testament to the strength and resilience that lie in bringing personal battles into public light to help impact the lives of others.

Prostate cancer is a disease that, according to the American Cancer Society, affects 1 in 8 men during their lifetime. Despite these startling statistics, there is a lot of work to do around educating and informing communities about the threat and the importance of health screenings.

We are honored to partner with Hampton Roads Prostate Cancer Forum to meaningfully advance this work.

Our Super Bowl commercial is not just an ad; it is a call to action. It is an invitation to join us in a campaign that extends beyond awareness and creates a tangible impact.

With the support of the Scripps Howard Fund, we are committed to making a difference. We are matching the first $5,000 raised to support the Hampton Roads Prostate Cancer Forum, a local organization dedicated to raising awareness and education about the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of prostate cancer.

