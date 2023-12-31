American Heart Association warns families about potential heart attack symptoms

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — While the holidays are a joyous time to surround yourself with family, the stress of the season could cost someone their life.

The American Heart Association says the time between Christmas Eve and New Year's is when many people will experience a heart attack.

Jaylyn Brown with the organization says it happens more often than we think.

"While we don't know the exact cause, we do know that the holiday season can also be extremely stressful if you are rushing to get gifts or you know you are going to be hosting or having people over," explains Brown.

Because of all that hustle and bustle of the holidays, Malou Silva says she once overlooked her health three years ago.

"I had this pain in my chest," explained Silva. "I didn't think it was anything serious. I thought it was heartburn," said Silva.

Silva says taken to the hospital where doctors told her she had a heart attack. She considers herself one of the lucky ones.

"It wasn't a major one, but they did keep me in the hospital for three days. I didn't have to have a stint. I didn't have to do any surgery. All I had to do was take medicine," said Silva.

According to the American Heart Association, a heart attack can look different in men and women. Brown says some people may brush off certain symptoms of a heart attack and might not even know they had one until days later.

"If you maybe feel chest pain or nausea and there is vomiting and discomfort, that's something that you would want to pay attention to," said Brown.

Brown says a heart attack doesn't always require CPR and it's important to know when it's needed.

"If the person is breathing you want to stay with them and wait until the emergency services arrive," said Brown. "However, if there is no pulse you should immediately begin hands-only CPR, and if there is an AED you want to use that as well,"

In addition to encouraging movement the American Heart Association also recommends brushing up on heart attack symptoms, celebrating in moderation, keeping the stress minimized, and sticking to your medications.

You can find more information by clicking the link, here.