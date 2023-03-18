Cafeteria area supervisor represents VBCPS at nutrition conference

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local cafeteria supervisor is making the push to give every student free lunch while they're at school.

During the pandemic, students in Virginia got free lunch without having to fill out an eligibility application.

That program ended this school year, but the supervisor wants to bring that program back permanently.

Bonnie Gasset, cafeteria area supervisor for Virginia Beach City Public schools, said school lunch is about $15 a week.

"When we were going through COVID, the federal government allowed all kids to eat for free, and when we were going through that, we saw that more kids were eating," said Gassett.

Gasset told News 3, when she started working in the school system, she had free meals and government assistance.

"After a year in a half, I got a promotion to cafeteria manager one. After receiving the promotion, I lost my snap benefits," said Gassett.

She said making school lunch free not only helps the child but also the parent.

"It's so much more expensive now, and having to pack your kid lunch and not have to worry about it and just send them to school," said Gassett.

Gassett mentioned that studies show, when kids eat a hearty meal, they perform better in school.

"When you are sitting in school all day, you can't learn and you're tired," said Gassett.

However, Jamie Hall, a cafeteria assistant and mother, said some kids don't have lunch money to receive a hot meal.

"Especially the kids that have to get the alternate meals, it's here, but it still occurs," said Hall.

Gassett represented Virginia Beach City Public Schools at the school nutrition association legislative action conference in Washington, D.C.

She hoped that her voice can soon make school lunch free for every child.

"We'll always fight for what we want and not give up on what we believe in," said Gassett.

There are options to choose from when it comes to alternative lunches, but student meal debt continues to stack if parents don't have money to pay for meals.