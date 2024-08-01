CDC releases new guidelines for importing dogs to the U.S.

Starting Aug. 1, 2024, the CDC will require any dogs brought into the U.S. to meet new criteria to be allowed entry.

The following criteria must be met in order to import a dog to the U.S.:



The dog must appear healthy upon arrival

Be at least six months of age

have an ISO-compatible microchip implanted for identification purposes

Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import form submission receipt available here

Additionally, if the dog has been in one of these countries labeled as high-risk for rabies by the CDC, then it must also meet vaccination requirements.

If the dog was vaccinated outside the U.S. then the person attempting to import the dog must follow these instructions.

If the dog was vaccinated inside the U.S. then a USDA-accredited veterinarian should be able to assist in filling out the necessary forms for entering the U.S. Check this page for more information.

If the dog has not been vaccinated against rabies and has been in a high-risk country within the past 6 months, then it will not be allowed into the U.S., the CDC said.

For more information, contact info for the CDC can be found here.