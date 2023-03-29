Chesapeake Fire Dept. offers multi-cancer early detection test for firefighters

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — News 3 Investigates has been staying on top of the issue of cancers in Hampton Roads firefighters.

Wednesday, dozens of Chesapeake firefighters checked in to get a blood test that’s designed to test multiple cancers.

One of those firefighters is Lieutenant David Brock.

Brock has served on the front lines for more than 20 years.

“I think, at the end of the day, you kind of just wanted to have a job that when you went home at the end of the day you kind of did something worthwhile and help people out,” Brock told News 3.

Wednesday, he and other firefighters rolled up their sleeves for their health.

“You don’t really think of it at the moment, but you kind of know at the back of your mind there’s always a possibility,” Brock said.

Brock is talking about cancer.

Last summer, News 3 Investigator Zak Dahlheimer told you about firefighters being at a greater risk for the disease.

According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN), firefighters have a nine percent higher risk of diagnosis and 14 percent higher risk of death from cancer compared with the general U.S. population.

“It’s just because of all of the forever chemicals from everything that burns [and] we go into environments like that,” Capt. Chris Moore said.

This week, the Chesapeake Fire Department is the first in Hampton Roads to team up with the company, GRAIL, to offer their Galleri multi-cancer early detection test.

GRAIL officials said it’s a blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancers.

It's also a test that doctors like Dr. Tony Cetrone, Chief Medical Officer for Bayview Physicians Group and an occupational health doctor for the Chesapeake Fire Dept., say has high accuracy.

GRAIL officials told News 3 the test looks for signals in your blood that may be linked to cancer.

According to GRAIL, the typical turnaround time for results is usually about two weeks.

“In evaluating that cancer signal, we can locate where that cancer is, hopefully in it’s infancy, so we can essentially remove that cancer and cure the individual,” Dr. Cetrone said.

Chesapeake Capt. Chris Moore also took the test Wednesday.

“I’m nervous, I’m anxious, but I’m excited because I want to know,” Moore said.

While protocols, like cleaning gear, are in place at the department, Moore told News 3 the test is a step towards keeping health top of mind.

“We came across this testing and knew it was something that we needed, with so many members getting diagnosed with cancers,” he said. “They know they’re doing something for the better of themselves, for the better of their family, and for the better of their department.”

As for Brock, he’s staying positive and is thankful to be offered the test by his department.

“The earlier you can find out, the better the treatment can go, and the better outcome for everybody,” Brock said. “It’s a good thing for us to do.”

According to CFD, more than 400 firefighters are expected to be tested through Friday of this week.

Meanwhile, GRAIL officials told News 3 they’re collaborating with the Virginia Beach Fire Dept. to offer the test to their firefighters later this year.