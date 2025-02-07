Chesapeake murder-suicide tragedy puts mental health in the spotlight

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The tragedy in Chesapeake, where a mother took her own life in addition to the lives of three children, is bringing mental health into a spotlight.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, suicides are the 8th leading cause of death in U.S.

In a world where discussing suicide often feels fragile and daunting, Dr. Jason Parker emphasizes the necessity of conversation.

“Many people are worried to talk about suicide because it’s such a fragile topic,” he says, acknowledging concerns about revealing feelings that might lead someone to self-harm.

But he believes that talking openly is crucial.

With nearly 30 years of experience in practicing and teaching psychology, Dr. Parker advocates active listening for those who suspect someone is struggling. “

You just might be their best friend,” he said. “Hear them. Don’t panic, and direct them to good health.”

Dr. Parker stresses the importance of follow-up after an initial conversation. He highlights the need for consistent contact and support.

“That may actually mean helping them get to a crisis line, not just calling a crisis line,” he explains. “It’s about calling the crisis line and handing them your phone, as in ‘Here, here is a helpline for you.’”

He also identifies key signs of someone in a mental health crisis: statements about self-harm, giving away possessions, and sudden episodes of happiness after a period of stress. “There are places to turn to, people to turn to, and groups to turn to, to help you change that decision,” he reassures.

Dr. Parker stresses that if you cannot help, it is important to remember that “it is not your fault if another person made that decision.”

He also emphasizes the need for support for families impacted by these crises.

“The family will need support now, too," he said.

Ultimately, Dr. Parker’s insights reflect a belief in the capability of people to handle difficult conversations.

“Psychology shows most people can listen, and we’re actually not too fragile to handle the topic of suicide," he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.