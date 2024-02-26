Double-lung transplant recipient continues inspiring others with his story of survival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Last September, I sat down with a double-lung transplant recipient from Virginia Beach who shared his story of survival. I recently caught back up with him to find out what’s happened since our segment aired.

When I first interviewed him, Jim Stewart told me how COVID-19 ravaged his lungs. He spent nearly a year in the hospital, including seven months on a ventilator.

WTKR

Just as he was at death’s door, the call came. A match, an organ donor, had been found for him to have a double-lung transplant.

I received a great deal of feedback from our viewers about Stewart’s journey. Not only that, a very interesting and inspiring connection happened as a result.

Jim Bibbs who is the Chief Human Resources Officer for LifeNet Health, told me, “We first learned about Jim’s story on your station. It was so compelling that our Executive Vice President, Doug Wilson, reached out and wanted to have a discussion.”

I spoke with Doug in the original story about organ and tissue donation, but he had never met Jim. He had no connection and had not heard about Jim’s harrowing experience until the story aired late last summer on News 3. After it did, Doug wanted to make sure the team at LifeNet heard it too.

I asked Jim Stewart what he thought about being asked to speak.

“Wow, what a great opportunity to say thank you to people that were involved in saving my life. So, it was something I really looked forward to,” said Stewart.

WTKR

His first time in front of a large LifeNet crowd went well.

WTKR

“It actually went better than I imagined because the team at LifeNet, they really made me feel like I was part of the family. My goal was to, hopefully, inspire them to go out and do more and create more miracles like me,” said Stewart.

Stewart has shared his story several times to LifeNet audiences - both locally and in Washington D.C. He has titled it: "To the Edge and Back."

Everyone who hears him speak is moved.

"[When he shares his story,] you hear people say, 'miracle.' You hear people say, 'I want to work harder.' You hear people say, 'how touching.' You see employees cry," said Bibbs.

According to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, a single organ donor could save up to eight lives and tissue donation may enhance up to 50. We have the power, the choice, the ability to make an enormous difference, and one way to make your decision known is at the DMV.

"When I was 16 and got my driver’s license, the question [to be an organ donor] was there, and I said yes... I never imagined I would be a recipient, but you know, it’s so easy and you know my attitude was, 'Hey, I’m not gonna take it with me when I’m gone,'" said Stewart.

Another way to become an organ donor is to visit the National Donate Life Registry. Also, be sure to tell your family members your wishes, so they know and have no doubt about what you want.

I also learned that Jim was given the Phoenix Award by the real estate company he works with for rising from the ashes, overcoming adversity and for his inspiring comeback story. Congratulations, Jim!