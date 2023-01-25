Hampton Roads gyms with a fun approach to fitness, including bungee jumping and yoga

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — We are nearing the end of January, but we’re still in the first month of the year and many of us might still be exploring ways to keep our resolutions.

A lot of us typically view resolutions as an opportunity to become a better version of ourselves. And for many, that might include being healthier.

But exercising isn’t limited to just running or lifting weights.

One studio in Chesapeake offers a fun approach to fitness. Sary Boykins is a bungee fitness instructor and the co-owner of Hope Fit VA. She says as a new mom, she was looking to kickstart her fitness routine and fell in love with bungee fitness.

“I said, this is something that I can get into because it looks fun. And it doesn't look like work,” said Boykins. “And I was absolutely right. I absolutely love it!”

Boykins says in one 45-minute class, you can burn anywhere from 400 to 600 calories.

“Bungee fitness is a low impact high cardio workout," said Boykins. "So, it's great on your joints, because it's based on resistance bands. So, you are harnessed to resistance bands that go according to your weight, and you use your body weight to stretch out that resistance band."

A group from News 3 decided to give it a try.

“I thought it was a lot of fun,” said meteorologist Kristy Steward. “Like you're flying. It feels like you're flying out there.”

“I'm very sweaty and exhausted,” said Chandler Nunally of Coast Live. “And this is the first time I've worked out in like three years. I'm glad I got to do it with friends. It was a great time.”

“It was so much fun. I really didn't know what to expect,” said anchor Erin Miller. “I've never done any kind of fitness classes before. I mean, you know, I'm a runner and so this was like, totally out of my comfort zone.”

Getting fit with a group of friends can be very beneficial, according to experts.

“We hype each other up. We have fun, we laugh, we joke, but we also get down to it,” said bungee fitness enthusiast Quawnishia Morgan. “And we celebrate when we do things right.”

Studies show working out with others can actually boost endorphins and encourage you to stick to your fitness habits. Also, the friendly competition could even make you work harder.

“Being part of a group fitness exercise class is good for accountability. You know it's a good sense of community to know that you're not alone,” said Boykins. “Everybody's working on their own fitness goals and their own journey, but you're not alone on your journey.”

Another form of exercise that doesn't entail running and lifting weights is yoga.

Cathleen Nichols has been teaching yoga for over 20 years and opened Harmony Health Yoga in Virginia Beach in 2015.

“From day to day, we really try to empower each student that comes in to make the best decisions for them in that practice,” said Nichols.

She says her students include seasoned yogis and beginners.

“I’m 74. And so, I do what feels good to my body, not what might feel good to somebody in their 20s or 30s,” said first-time yoga practitioner Helen Bottenfield.

Bottenfield says she just started doing yoga a week ago but she's already seeing the benefits.

“I dropped something on the floor yesterday and my husband started to grab it," she said. "And I went, 'I got this!' And I reached down and picked it up, but nothing hurt. So that's a win.”

“It helps you to build a better relationship with yourself,” said Nichols. “Whether that's your physical body, your thinking mind, your feeling, heart, your spiritual self. So really the biggest benefit is it helps you to understand who you are at your core.”

Nichols says when it comes to starting a fitness routine it never hurts to give it a go, and you can often find strength in numbers.

“Start today and live better tomorrow,” said Nichols.

If you’re still thinking about starting up an exercise routine, remember that we all have to start somewhere!

The benefits of exercise stretch far beyond just the gym or classes. Your fitness routine can improve your mental health and quality of sleep, help with stress management, and can even help protect you against a number of chronic health conditions.

Not to mention it plays an important role in maintaining a healthy weight.

If you’d like to try bungee fitness, or take a yoga class, check them out and find what works for you!