Health officials confirm first 2025 measles case in Virginia

On Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that a child in Northern Virginia has contracted measles. VDH reports it’s the state’s first case in 2025.

Health officials say the child is under the age of five years, and they are coordinating efforts to identify anyone who might have been exposed.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

“This first case of measles in Virginia this year is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, particularly with international travel,” said VDH State Epidemiologist Laurie Forlano, D.O., M.P.H. “Vaccination remains our best defense against measles and is safe and highly effective at protecting people and preventing outbreaks. We urge Virginians, especially those planning to travel, to check their vaccination status, talk to their health care provider, and get the MMR vaccine if needed.”

Listed below are the dates, times, and locations of potential exposure sites in Virginia:

Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center, Advanced Urgent Care, located at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on Tuesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center, Pediatrics Department, located at 1201 Hospital Drive in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, April 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

Anyone who might have been exposed and is considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

