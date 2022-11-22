Hospitals seeing high number of flu, RSV cases ahead of Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. — Cold and flu season has taken off a little early this year with hospitals saying they already have their hands full. Next week, some hospitals worry that there could be an influx of cold and flu cases that could come through the door after the Thanksgiving holiday.

After the turkey has been carved and the dishes cleaned, there's the risk of bringing home an illness along with the leftovers. It's why Maurice Gray said his first priority before going home was getting his flu shot for some of his relatives.

"Some of my older family members run the kitchen and it just wouldn't be thanksgiving without them," says Gray.

This year health experts believe that not everyone has been as diligent about getting their flu shots. In addition, doctors have determined many children are experiencing certain viruses for the first time due to social distancing. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the proof resides in the high number of hospital visits. Since September cases of RSV have quadrupled.

According to Julian Walker with the Hospital and Health Association, at the end of the first week of November, there was a 41 percent increase in flu-like illness and a more than 18 percent increase in respiratory illness from the week prior. For that first week, the rate of visits was the highest compared to that same time period over the last four years.

Walker said patients 12 and younger, in particular, have been getting sick.

"We've seen in terms of the flu vaccine rates that especially among pediatric patients is that they're lower this year than they've been for the past three years that's another concern as well," Walker said. "We have to be mindful of the fact that there are vulnerable populations out there whether it's younger children or older adults with underline medical conditions or other folks who have other conditions that place them in a high-risk category."

Whether you've been vaccinated or not, health experts are recommending that you keep up good hygiene to ensure that the holiday season is a happy and healthy one.

