Is Meningitis contagious?

NORFOLK, Va. — According to the CDC, meningitis is "an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord."

There are two primary types of meningitis: bacterial and viral, both are contagious.

The CDC said bacterial meningitis is caused by germs that spread from person to person. Viral meningitis spreads primarily through contact with someone who

has viral meningitis.

Bacterial meningitis is considered more contagious. The virus responsible for viral meningitis does not always result in development of viral meningitis.

Coast Live The importance of meningitis vaccinations in young adults on Coast Live Coast Live

According to the CDC, bacterial meningitis can be deadly and requires immediate medical attention. Bacterial meningitis can be prepared for with vaccines.

Viral meningitis is considered less severe and people with normal immune systems can usually get better on their own.

Virginia Health officials are currently responding to a statewide disease outbreak that has been ongoing since June 2022.

On Monday, Francis Asbury Elementary School families were informed that a student died from meningitis.

For more information on Meningitis, visit the CDC's website.