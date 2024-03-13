Hampton Elementary school student dies from group A strep meningitis

HAMPTON, Va. — A Francis Asbury Elementary School student died from meningitis, according to the school's principal.

The child had group A strep meningitis, according to Principal Liz Franks' statement.

Coast Live The importance of meningitis vaccinations in young adults on Coast Live Coast Live

Franks informed Asbury Elementary families of the student's death on Monday night. The message that was shared with families is as follows: