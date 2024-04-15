Kurt Williams learns when he will start prostate cancer treatment

NORFOLK, Va. — As I continue to update you on my prostate cancer journey, I now know how soon I start my radiation treatments.

I learned that Monday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

I was back at their radiation oncology center to get a final C-T scan. My radiation therapist, Kacy Kiser said this was a planning scan to build a daily, five-week plan for my treatment, starting Thursday, April 29t.

Wayne Pellenberg/ WTKR

And I was told before this scan and for all of my treatments, to drink a lot of water to have a full bladder.

"Really it's just to push everything out of the way," Kiser explained. "So your prostate is right in between your rectum and your bladder, so your bladder pushes your intestines."

That's because, Kiser said, a full bladder lifts up.

Health Kurt Williams makes a treatment choice for his prostate cancer Kurt Williams

"And the reason we want that done is because—just to protect organs; you're not wanting to treat intestines, you're not wanting to treat your bladder," she told me.

Kiser says the goal, is not to unnecessarily expose other organs to radiation.