More than 600 runners support Breast Cancer awareness at Bra-ha-ha 5K

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Saturday, the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation hosted its sixth annual Bra-ha-ha 5K on Chesapeake Regional Medical Center’s North Battlefield Blvd. campus.

The event, part of the Foundation’s annual Bra-ha-ha campaign, brought out more than 600 runners of all ages early this morning.

All net proceeds will provide screening mammograms and breast health services for uninsured and underinsured community members.

Children, seniors, survivors and supporters enjoyed the course, along with a variety of vendors, including The Garage Brewery.

Everyone who registered received a race T-shirt, medal and swag bag.

First place trophies were awarded to:

Men’s category – Ryan Carroll of Chesapeake

Women’s category – Patricia Holland of Suffolk

12 & under - Brennan Marek of Chesapeake

The Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction, an annual bra decorating contest, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6-9 p.m., at Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake Student Center, 1428 Cedar Road, in Chesapeake.

The community is encouraged to design a bra that tells a story, shares an inspiration, or simply shows creativity!

Registration is open to anyone at Brahaha.org through Sept. 23. The first 50 people to register will receive a gift.

Those interested in receiving a free mammogram may call (757) 312-6536 to schedule an appointment.

Click here for more information about The Bra-ha-ha.