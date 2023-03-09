National Adderall shortage puts prescription pickups on hold

NORFOLK, Va. — A national shortage is making Adderall, the drug used to help people with ADHD focus and concentrate, hard to find.

For some students in Hampton Roads, the drug can help achieve progress in the classroom.

Without it, students like Alanna Blanchard find reading less of a pleasure and more of a problem.

"It is very frustrating especially when I go take a test after I read because then I don't remember anything. My brain goes off in a certain space," said 14-year-old Blanchard.

In 2nd grade, Blanchard was diagnosed with ADHD. Due to difficulty focusing in class, she said being in a classroom setting was more chaotic for her than the other children.

"Everyone behind me was talking and it was hard to focus and read," explained Blanchard.

Blanchard's family moved her into the Virginia Virtual Academy about four years ago. While she's done well in math and science, Alanna needs medicine to read. However, finding the right one has been a bit of a learning curb because of side effects.

"I've tried out a couple medications like Ritalin, but I was experiencing paranoia, worrying a lot and I would be looking all around me and not focusing," said Blanchard.

Alanna's mom, Kathy Blanchard said she's been trying to get Alanna on Adderall to see if that's a better pill for her before she takes the SOL.

Unfortunately, there's an ongoing shortage.

Blanchard said an alternative has been recommended, but it's not ideal.

"It's a blood pressure medicine and I don't feel comfortable with a medication designed to lower your blood pressure and giving it to a child for ADHD," said Blanchard's mom.

Dr. John Harrington prescribes Adderall at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk. He believes there are a few reasons for the shortage.

"It could be from supply chain issues to certain companies that aren't making it anymore and distribution issues and things like that," Dr. Harrington said. "Some pharmacies have some supply and other pharmacies not having some."

Alanna's mom showed News 3 a form she was given to get Alanna on Adderall. She thinks there might be some people who might be taking advantage of the system.

So, News 3 asked Dr. Harrington if that's possible.

"I think a lot of visits have been done via telehealth and so that's been a problem for a lot of the practitioners who do only telehealth. I think that's where you might see a lot more abuse of that nature," said Dr. Harrington.

Dr. Harrington said many current regulations are requiring the patient to be seen in person to get the medicine, which could block the misuse of the drug.

However, it doesn't solve the current issue, leading doctors to prescribe something other than Adderall until there's more of a supply.

For students like Alanna, she's hoping she can pick up her prescription soon so the fear of losing focus isn't in her lesson plan.