Oncologist says alcohol can increase our risk for cancer by impacting DNA, cells

NORFOLK, Va. — Does drinking alcohol increase your risk of getting cancer? It does, according to the U.S. Surgeon General who recently issued an alarming warning that alcohol consumption is the the third-leading preventable cause of cancer, behind tobacco and obesity.

As a recent cancer survivor, that caught my attention. So, I sat down with Dr. Nina Balanchivadze with Virginia Oncology and Sentara Health to get her reaction the Surgeon General's advisory.

"Well, I'm not surprised, because the medical community is aware of those health risks. It can be linked to seven different types of cancer. It's not just excessive alcohol use — even alcohol in moderation can increase risks of various cancers, like breast cancer, cancer of the mouth, and other cancers as well," she said.

Watch full interview: Oncologist explains link between alcohol and cancer

Full interview: Oncologist explains link between alcohol and cancer

Dr. Balanchivadze says alcohol can increase our risk for cancer because it can impact our DNA and cells.

"Alcohol byproduct is acid aldehyde, which can damage DNA, so, therefore, our DNA doesn't have the ability to repair... Additionally, alcohol depletes some important nutrients that are important for our cell regeneration," Dr. Balanchivadze said.

It can even cause changes in women's estrogen levels.

"Alcohol affects estrogen levels, which can lead to increased risk of hormonally-driven breast cancer, which is one of the most common types of breast cancer," she explained.

Watch related coverage: Don't fear the finger! A journey through prostate cancer

Don't fear the finger! A journey through prostate cancer

I told Dr. Balanchivadze about my recent journey with prostate cancer, and while that was not one of the cancers associated with alcohol consumption, the new warning still caught my attention. I asked her if I should greatly reduce drinking alcohol or completely eliminate it.

"Yeah, I think I would recommend greatly reducing. And then, you know, taking steps to eliminating it, if possible," she replied.

I asked Dr. Balanchivadze: Is she advocating completely not drinking, period?

"Well, it's hard to say that, right? If you have holidays, celebrations... everybody deserves to have a glass of wine. And again, it has to be within moderation and understanding that it really has to be, truly, in moderation—celebratory instances, rather than something that one does daily," she advised.

Watch related coverage: After rare breast cancer diagnosis, Chesapeake woman wants to help others

After rare breast cancer diagnosis, Chesapeake woman wants to help others

So, what is the takeaway?

"Limiting alcohol — even wine — as much as possible would be the best thing, in light of the research that we have available." said Dr. Balanchivadze, adding that she tells her patients to pay attention to diet, alcohol, and exercise, among other things.

She believes healthcare providers can do more to get that message out.

"I think that's what the Surgeon General is trying to get at... To get that information out there so more people, both medical and non-medical people, are aware." she said.

My last question to her was about the Surgeon General's recommendation for warnings to be placed on alcohol packaging.

"I think it's reasonable. Surveys show that almost half of Americans do not know that alcohol can increase the risk of cancer. So if the label is there... it doesn't mean that people would stop drinking altogether, but at least they'll think twice," she said.

Dr. Balanchivadze also stressed there's been a surge of non-alcoholic options and taking breaks like "Dry January," an opportunity to detox and show your body it can be done.