Sentara hospitals host drive-thru flu shot event

People still looking for the flu shot had the opportunity to get one without ever leaving the car over the weekend.

Sentara held more than a dozen drive-thru flu shot clinics in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina on Saturday morning.

Drivers could pull up, have everyone inside the car fill out a registration form and then they could all receive this season's flu shot from Sentara volunteers.

News 3 caught the event at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Emergency department workers volunteering at the event said they're seeing a slight increase in ER flu visits so far this year.

“It takes about two weeks to get the flu shot into your system, so you want to make sure you’re vaccinated early so if you do come in contact for the holiday season, you’re not having any problems," said Serena Johnson, a tech inside the Emergency department at SNGH.

Flu season typically begins in October and ramps up after the holiday season. Local pharmacies, doctor's offices and grocery stores often carry the influenza vaccine.