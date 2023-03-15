Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk expands Family Maternity Center

NORFOLK, Va. — Expectant moms are in for a wonderful treat at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk. On Wednesday, they opened their newly expanded Family Maternity Center to help accommodate more births.

The project includes thirteen new private postpartum, family rooms and state-of-the-art technology designed for mothers and their babies.

In 2022, Sentara Leigh was responsible for delivering 3.100 babies. Now, with this new unit, mothers will be moved from their labor rooms to a more comfortable postpartum room.

In addition to the new rooms, the family center also added private consultation spaces, newborn rooms, and increase appointment availability for mothers.

Chief Nursery Officer Jennifer Kreiser tells News 3 this project took a little more than a year to create but now they can help improve the birthing experience for families.

"We're really excited because we have been able to expand our mother-baby unit by thirteen rooms and we have created very large spaces so that our patients and our families, and their siblings and grandparents can all come in and really work through the patients' birthing journey. And we like to follow their birthing plan and if they want people to visit, we now have spaces for them to do that," said Kreiser.

Sentara Leigh's new unit is now open to the public and they look forward to serving families across Hampton Roads.

