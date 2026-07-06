Spike in heat-related illnesses across Hampton Roads over July 4 weekend: VDH

Extreme heat in our area prompted a spike in hospital visits for heat-related illnesses over the Fourth of July weekend, according to data published by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

VDH says 63 people were sent to the hospital for heat-related illnesses Saturday across its eastern region, which includes Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. Friday was the second-busiest day, with 59 cases reported.

From May 1 to July 5, there were 563 hospital visits for heat-related illnesses reported across the eastern region. This is significantly higher than the average of 314 visits by this point in previous years, according to VDH data.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach prepares for dangerous heat as holiday crowds arrive at the Oceanfront

Virginia Beach prepares for dangerous heat as holiday crowds arrive at the Oceanfront

The eastern region was blanketed with dangerous heat on both days. News 3 meteorologists reported heat indices of over 110 degrees.

VDH measures heat-related ER visits from May through September. So far this season, Virginia Beach reports the highest number in the region, with 132 cases. From May 1 to July 5, the largest age groups affected by heat-related illnesses were people ages 30 to 39 and 40 to 49. Each group made up 16 percent of the total cases reported, according to VDH data.