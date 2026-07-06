Spike in heat-related illnesses across Hampton Roads over July 4 weekend: VDH

Extreme heat in our area prompted a spike in hospital visits for heat-related illnesses over the Fourth of July weekend, according to data published by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
VDH says 63 people were sent to the hospital for heat-related illnesses Saturday across its eastern region, which includes Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. Friday was the second-busiest day, with 59 cases reported.
From May 1 to July 5, there were 563 hospital visits for heat-related illnesses reported across the eastern region. This is significantly higher than the average of 314 visits by this point in previous years, according to VDH data.
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The eastern region was blanketed with dangerous heat on both days. News 3 meteorologists reported heat indices of over 110 degrees.
VDH measures heat-related ER visits from May through September. So far this season, Virginia Beach reports the highest number in the region, with 132 cases. From May 1 to July 5, the largest age groups affected by heat-related illnesses were people ages 30 to 39 and 40 to 49. Each group made up 16 percent of the total cases reported, according to VDH data.