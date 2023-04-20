Tidewater EMS expands its 'Whole Blood Initiative' to the Chesapeake Community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Research indicates that trauma is the leading cause of death in those under 46 years of age.

Approximately 25 percent of trauma deaths are potentially survivable.

That is why the Tidewater EMS "TEMS" council has launched it's new program entitled the "Whole Blood Initiative."

Starting today, the program is now availiable to EMS responders in Chesapeake.

This life-saving program will help provide Whole Blood to patients who are in need of transfusions on scene.

The initiative started back in October of 2022, with Virginia Beach being the first community to recieve blood donations.

Now, TEMS is working towards making this a regional program that serves the entire Tidewater community.

Executive Director of the TEMS Council, David Long tells News 3, that the program is along receiving positive feedback as it has helped to manage quicker response services.

"For the everyday citizen what we are seeing is that we are managing our trauma patients better, we are essentially incorporating and managing a process that helps treats patients that have been exposed to violence and have at least a chance to survive," said Long.

This program is also beneficial for Parmedics- as they are now having the opportunity to help more people in the community.

Division Chief of EMS for the Chesapeake Fire Department, James Reynolds, tells News 3 this is a full circle moment for him and his department.

"I have been a Paramedic almost thirty years and I can think back on the last thirty years, about patients we may have been able to save and in the last two years when I first got into this position this is something I wanted, to provide blood for our community," said Long.

The Tidewater EMS will continue to push this effort to reach more communities across the Commonwealth.

If you are interested in supporting and donating blood- there is an upcoming blood drive happening at the Norfolk Police Department on May 10.

For more information visit the TEMS website by clicking here.