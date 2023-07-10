Triple Tick Threat: What experts recommend to stay safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Health experts are sounding the alarm about tick-born illnesses, including a non-treatable disease that killed a man in Maine recently.

Alan Andonian says recovering from Lyme Disease isn't exactly a walk in the park. It's had a permanent impact on his dad.

"My dad has contracted the disease a few times and he's been low energy and for years and years," said Andonian. "He hasn't been able to get fully recovered from that."

Physician's Assistant Darren Willis with American Family Care said he got sick after pulling off a pesky tick that was crawling on him.

"I was walking my dog and saw a tick on me. I quickly got it off my body and didn't think I was bit anywhere," Willis said. "Then three weeks I was in the doctor's office with fever, body aches, chills, arthritis of the joints, terrible headache and was diagnosed with Lyme Disease."

Willis describes Lyme Disease as one of the most common tick-borne diseases that can be treated with doxycycline if caught early.

However, there are two other sicknesses that pose a danger, especially in the western part of the state.

"Powassan Virus, which is similar to Triple E or Eastern Equine, which are rare, but about 50 percent of the people who get it have long term sickness from the disease, and unfortunately 10% do unfortunately pass from the disease," said Willis.

The most recent case of Powassan Virus was reported in Maine after a man contracted it and later died. So far this year, there's been two cases reported by the CDC. Since 2004, more than 280 cases of the virus have been reported.

While Lyme Disease take a day or so to transmit, the CDC notes that Powassan Virus will take just 15 minutes to transmit from tick to person.

The other tick-borne illness is called Babesiosis, which is transmitted by a tick and also carries Lyme Disease, which the CDC says is treatable if caught early.

According to Dr. Melanie Brown, Clinical Chief of Sentara Infectious Disease, the warming of the earth has brought out more bugs.

"It is very much a concern and it's not just mosquitoes that climate change affects it also effects the tick population as well," explained Dr. Brown.

American Family Center recommends using bug spray in it, light-colored clothing and tucking your pants into your socks or boots. In addition, experts say to examine yourself after being outdoors to create a barrier between you and any bloodsuckers.

The American Family Center has created a campaign called "Tick Talk" for outdoor lovers to stay safe while exploring. To learn more click the link here.

