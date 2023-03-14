VB adoption center providing rabies and microchips for pets at reduced cost

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Keeping your pet safe and healthy is becoming a bit easier in one city. On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center opened its first clinic of the year.

Pets were able to get a rabies vaccination, and the clinic provided pet owners with the opportunity to have a microchip injected. Microchipping your animal ensures the safety of pets if they go missing.

Christen Gallipeau owns 14 cats and a dog. Gallipeau tells News 3 these walk-in clinics are helpful for those who cannot afford to pay for both veterinarian visits and additional vaccinations.

"If you go to a regular vet, they want to charge you to see the animal and then rabies, Gallipeau said. "I have 14 animals and I don't get any support for them whatsoever, this is just my husband and I, and at $5 a piece, that's pretty good...$30 or $40 dollars a piece, it would break me," said Gallipeau.

Shelter manager Jessica Wilde tells News 3, the shelter was really focused on making the vaccination cost-effective this year.

"Our goal for this clinic is to make it affordable for every pet owner, so prices ranged depending on where you look but our goal was to really make it attainable for everybody," said Wilde.

The shelter will have more clinic dates throughout the year.

No appointment is needed.

Upcoming Walk-In Clinic Dates:



June 13th

September 12th

December 12th



For more information visit vabacac.com