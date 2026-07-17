What is aortic dissection? The condition that killed Lindsey Graham | Healthy Dude podcast

NORFOLK, Va. — Following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham from aortic dissection over the weekend, many have wondered about this lesser-known condition.

So, what is an aortic dissection, and how does it differ from a heart attack?

In this episode of the Healthy Dude podcast, Dr. Clinton D. Kemp, M.D. speaks with Kurt about aortic dissection and the "silent killer" that can prompt it. The two discuss proactive measures one can take and warning signs to look out for.

Early detection remains crucial, so people with a family history or connective tissue disorders should undergo routine screening and consult with healthcare providers about preventive measures. Additionally, avoiding activities or substances that can acutely raise blood pressure, such as heavy lifting and stimulant drugs, can further reduce the risk.

Listen to this episode on Spotify: