Heaters, firewood, propane almost sold out at Norfolk stores due to cold temps

NORFOLK, Va. - Low temperatures are impacting the way we shop and what we buy.

Taylor's Do It Center in Norfolk says they're almost sold out of several items due to the freezing temperatures.

"I thought I had plenty of propane, and I ran out of propane. We had our heater out there to keep us nice and warm while we were grilling, but it went out, so I had to come here and refill my propane," Gensler said.

Todd Gensler is one of many out of propane due to the cold temperatures. Even his son was impacted by the chilly weather.

"Our heat was fine. My son lives in Hampton. His power went out. They woke up Sunday without any heat and his pipes froze and he had to shower at our place yesterday," Gensler said.

With temperatures in the 20’s, a store employee at Taylor’s Do It Center says they sold about 20 heaters on Monday and they’re almost sold out.

Pete, a store employee, says shoppers have come in to buy firewood and propane.

"It started Thursday night. When everyone heard it was going to get that cold. By Thursday, it was non-stop. By Saturday, that’s (propane) all we sold," the employee said.

The cold weather also impacting the Norfolk SPCA.

"The last couple of days have been trying for our staff and volunteers. We had an issue with a water leak as well as our boiler. We were without water and heat," Tammy Lindquist with Norfolk SPCA said.

Thankfully, the water is back on but with the water boiler difficulties, the dog kennels aren’t getting much heat.

"We are in desperate need of blankets, towels. We are at capacity right now with animals. We have over a hundred animals to care for," Lindquist said.

The Norfolk SPCA is in need of donation. If you would like to donate, you can go to NorfolkSPCA.com