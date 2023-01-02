Here are some ways to dispose of your Christmas tree

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — There are various resources across Hampton Roads that can help you dispose of your Christmas tree.

One environmentally friendly way, which is also a waste-free option, is to remove all decorations from your tree, and then place the tree in your backyard. This is a natural way to get rid of your tree while also providing nature and animals with a lovely gift. Choosing to dispose of your tree properly helps alleviate beach erosion in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and in Hampton Roads.

You can also recycle your tree based on your city's disposal plans. You may be able to place your tree outside for curbside collection based on your city's regular yard waste collection day. When placing your tree outside, remember to remove all decorations including the tree stand.

For more information and resources on disposal and recycling Christmas trees based on your city's waste management department, visit askHRgreen.org

In addition, you can drop your tree at a local Landfill & Resource Recovery Center. Once collected, the tree will be chipped and used for mulch across the city.

Some retailers and local nurseries will allow buyers to return their trees back to the seller.

Other local home improvement stores such as Lowes and Home Depot are also collecting trees for disposal.

Check out these upcoming tree disposal opportunities happening this week!

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Christmas Tree Recycling

When: Through Jan. 6 at 12 Noon

Where: 717 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Chicho's Pizza Christmas Tree Drive

When: Jan.7 at 10 a.m.

Where: 2820 Pacific Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451