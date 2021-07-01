Here's a look at new laws in effect in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — A slate of new laws took effect in Virginia on July 1.

Perhaps the most talked about has been changes allowing for marijuana legalization in Virginia. Adults 21 and older can now posses up to an ounce of marijuana.

It is also now legal to grow up to four marijuana plants per household. Retail sales of marijuana won't begin until 2024.

What's gotten less attention is the funding to train law enforcement officers to prevent and recognize impaired driving with the legalization of marijuana possession.

Two laws impacting bicyclists are now in effect. One allows two bicyclists to ride side by side in a travel lane.

The other requires drivers to change lanes, rather than just move over, when it is safe to do so in order to pass a bicyclist.

On the environmental front, it is now illegal to intentionally release non-biodegradable balloons into the air.

Anyone 16 or older caught intentionally releasing those balloons could be fined $25 per balloon.

Virginia's Human Rights Act has also now been extended, adding prohibitions against discriminating based on disabilities.

You can track all the new laws in effect by using Virginia's Legislative Information System.

