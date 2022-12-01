Here's what you can do to fight Seasonal Affective Disorder during the winter

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — According to the Mayo Clinic, about 3 million people suffer from Seasonal Depression, also known as "Seasonal Affective Disorder" or SAD. It occurs when the weather begins to get colder and daylight becomes scarce.

The National Institute of Mental Health said seasonal depression can cause moments where people feel sad or not like their usual selves, typically during the fall and winter.

The Mayo Clinic states common signs and symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder include:



Oversleeping

Overeating

Feeling Hopeless

Weight gain

Fatigue

Craving for foods high in carbohydrates



Dr. Sarah Williams, a licensed psychotherapist told News 3 that classic symptoms of the mood disorder stem from climate and weather changes.

"A lot of times we allow the seasons to alter those things that feed us and keep us healthy," said Dr. Williams.

According to USA Today Health, people between the ages of 20 and 30 years old are the most susceptive to experiencing some form of seasonal depression. Medical experts said women are most at risk due to a lack of social interactions during the winter in addition to hormonal imbalances.

"As women, we are social beings, and during the winter months we have less opportunities because of weather and climate it can impact our abilities to socialize and do those things that feed our spirit," says Dr. Williams.

During the seasonal changes, health professionals urge people to improve their lifestyles by incorporating more healthier routines.

This includes:



Exercising

Taking Vitamins

Light Therapy

Seeking professional help from a licensed health professional

There are online resources like, "Depression Screenings," that can help assist with determining if you are suffering from major depressive disorders.

Medical professionals said it is always best to consult with a licensed clinician that can provide a direct diagnosis.