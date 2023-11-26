Here's why your live Christmas tree is so expensive

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Every year 25 million to 30 million real Christmas Trees are sold across the country, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Over the years, you may have noticed the price of trees increasing.

A small local business in Chesapeake says there are a few reasons why.

During this time of year, John Biddle and his family are typically very busy. Together, three generations run the Little River Christmas Tree and sell 300 trees a year.

For the last 20 years, Biddle and his family have developed a passion for Fraser Firs.

"In my opinion, it's the best Christmas tree because the needle retention is the best. They're also really soft colored with a green texture on the side and on the bottom, it's like a bluish," explains Biddle.

To get the best quality, Biddle says he's had to build a good relationship with the tree grower by also buying pumpkins.

In this business, you pay for tree height. He says this partnership keeps you from getting "short tree-ed."

"That's usually when you don't get that number one quality of the tree and the height," said Biddle.

Biddle says it's avoidable.

But what's inevitable is the increased price of the trees due to the economy.

"In 2015, the wholesale price of these trees was half the price they are now," added Biddle.

Biddle says the combined increased price of fuel, labor and shipping is one reason why that's happening.

In addition, Biddle says we had a recession 10-15 years ago when many of these trees were planted.

"At the time, growers were hesitant to plant due to lack of encouragement in the economy and the money they had to lay out. There was a year or two they didn't start on the trees," said Biddle.

However, it's not the only problem they are facing.

As time goes on, there is a loss of land needed to replenish these trees.

For Biddle's business, his trees come from the Virginia-North Carolina border. For some time now, the purchase of some of that land has made the surrounding land more expensive.

Biddle says he worries that there will be a time when there is a real tree shortage.

Until then, he and his family will continue business and bring holiday joy to each home.

