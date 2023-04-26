Hermitage Museum's Sunsets on the River concert series returning in May

NORFOLK, Va. — A beloved local event, Sunsets on the River concert series at the Hermitage Museum, returns May 18.

This summer, there will be seven waterfront concerts featuring music for everyone's taste.

The series includes food trucks, an outdoor bar, kids activities, and this year the museum is adding a summer exhibition.

The exhibition, Echoes of the Heart, features internationally recognized artist Claudia Bueno and will feature her interactive artwork.

Artists performing during the series including:



Kaboombox

Brackish Water Jamboree

The Fuzz Band

Good Shot Judy

Grateful Jed

Roberta Lea & Band

Allen Hudson & the Halfmoons

To learn more about the Hermitage Museum & Gardens or the summer concert series, click here.