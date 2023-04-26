Hermitage Museum's Sunsets on the River concert series returning in May

NORFOLK, Va. — A beloved local event, Sunsets on the River concert series at the Hermitage Museum, returns May 18.
This summer, there will be seven waterfront concerts featuring music for everyone's taste.
The series includes food trucks, an outdoor bar, kids activities, and this year the museum is adding a summer exhibition.
The exhibition, Echoes of the Heart, features internationally recognized artist Claudia Bueno and will feature her interactive artwork.
Artists performing during the series including:
- Kaboombox
- Brackish Water Jamboree
- The Fuzz Band
- Good Shot Judy
- Grateful Jed
- Roberta Lea & Band
- Allen Hudson & the Halfmoons
To learn more about the Hermitage Museum & Gardens or the summer concert series, click here.