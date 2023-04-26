Watch Now
Hermitage Museum's Sunsets on the River concert series returning in May

Hermitage Museum &amp; Garden
The Sunsets on the River concert series returns to the Hermitage Museum &amp; Garden on May 18.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 26, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — A beloved local event, Sunsets on the River concert series at the Hermitage Museum, returns May 18.

This summer, there will be seven waterfront concerts featuring music for everyone's taste.

The series includes food trucks, an outdoor bar, kids activities, and this year the museum is adding a summer exhibition.

The exhibition, Echoes of the Heart, features internationally recognized artist Claudia Bueno and will feature her interactive artwork.

Artists performing during the series including:

  • Kaboombox
  • Brackish Water Jamboree
  • The Fuzz Band
  • Good Shot Judy
  • Grateful Jed
  • Roberta Lea & Band
  • Allen Hudson & the Halfmoons

To learn more about the Hermitage Museum & Gardens or the summer concert series, click here.

